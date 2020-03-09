The best photos of Britain's royals from the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service

The annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London was especially significant this year as it marked Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's final public event as senior members of Britain's royal family. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the best photos of all the royals who stepped out for the 2020 gathering, starting with this shot of the most senior royals of all -- Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate, who were seated together inside Westminster Abbey during the Commonwealth Day Service on March 9. Keep reading for more...

