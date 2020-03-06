Best photos from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's final run of events as senior British royals in 2020

The time has come to say goodbye. Wonderwall.com has rounded up all the best photos from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's final run of events as senior members of Britain's royal family in late February and early March 2020 before they embark on a new, more independent life primarily in North America. Let's start with this shot... The Duke of Sussex and British Formula One world champion driver Lewis Hamilton posed with one of Lewis's helmets during their visit to officially open the Silverstone Experience, the new home to the archive of the British Racing Drivers Club, at Silverstone motor racing circuit in Northampton, England on March 6.

RELATED: Best photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal visit to Ireland