Most impressive royal jewels

No one has jewelry quite like this! From phenomenal tiaras to delicate bracelets to dazzling diamond rings, the royals' jewelry collections are filled with drool-worthy pieces of history. Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the most impressive, envy-inducing royal bling, starting with the Lover's Knot tiara. The Lover's Knot was one of Princess Diana's favorites. The stunning headpiece, which was originally created for Queen Mary back in 1914, is comprised of diamonds and pearls. Mary left it to her granddaughter, Queen Elizabeth II, who reportedly loaned it to Diana for her wedding in 1981, though Di ultimately decided to wear her own family's Spencer tiara on her big day. But once she was an official member of the royal family, the Princess of Wales often sported the Lover's Knot tiara for formal events and now it's one of daughter-in-law Duchess Kate's favorite pieces. Kate is seen here wearing it in December 2018 -- the sixth time she's donned it in public since her 2011 wedding. Keep reading for more of our favorite royal jewels...

