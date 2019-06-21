ICYMI: Royals news you need to know for June 2019

Prince William turns 37

Get caught up on all the royals news you might have missed in June 2019 -- from Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour festivities to a president's state visit and plans for baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first international trip, plus much more... Let's start with a special birthday: On June 21, Prince William turned 37. It's a bittersweet birthday, as the Duke of Cambridge is now older than his beloved mother, Princess Diana, was when she lost her life in a Paris car crash at age 36 nearly 22 years ago. Keep reading for more royals news for June 2019...

RELATED: Royals news you need to know for May 2019 ICYMI