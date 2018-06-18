Many Hollywood and sports stars have spoken out over the years to share their love for their lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer children. Find out which stars have been supportive of their LGBTQ kids -- and the few that haven't been as effusive -- starting with Rory Feek. Just days after his wife and music partner, Joey Feek, died in 2016 after a brutal battle with cervical cancer, the country star learned that his daughter from a previous marriage, Hopie, is a lesbian. She told him that her friend Wendy -- who's now her fiancée -- "was more than her friend, that Wendy and her had been dating for almost a year. And that she was in love," Rory told "CBS This Morning" journalist Anthony Mason in an interview that aired on June 17, 2018 -- Father's Day. Hopie, who also sat down for the interview (she and her dad are on the right in this photo, next to her sister Heidi), revealed she was afraid her deeply religious father would judge her. "Even more than that, she's asking me, 'Are you still going to love me?' And my first reaction, honestly, was I don't think so... because my conservative Christian faith that saved me -- the first reaction is that challenges that immensely," Rory admitted, adding, "Am I supposed to shun my child now and say, 'No, you can't be in my life until you come around to thinking like I'm thinking?'" Hopie understood her dad was struggling with her revelation, but in the interview, he made it clear that he accepts his daughter. "The only thing I try to keep in mind is it's her life, it's her choice, it's her faith and my job is to love her even when it's hard or even when I don't agree or even if I don't understand," Rory explained. "I still love her. I can still love her completely." Keep reading for more stars who have LGBTQ kids...

