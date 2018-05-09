Stars who have LGBTQ parents

Hollywood stars come from all types of families, from two-parent households to homes led by single moms or grandparents plus everything in between. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the celebrities who grew up with LGBTQ parents, starting with Mandy Moore. The "This Is Us" star shared that her mother, Stacy, divorced her father to be with a woman and that she loves her "nontraditional," "extraordinarily close" family. "Nobody is hiding who they are. There are no secrets in our lives," Mandy told People magazine of her mom, who identifies as a lesbian, and her two brothers, who are also gay. "I love and support my mom and my brothers with my whole heart. And nothing makes me happier than seeing anybody live their authentic self, and to choose love. If anyone can find love, I support it, I salute you and I celebrate that."

