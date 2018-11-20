It's been 10 years since Sean Penn delivered his Oscar-worthy portrayal of the title character, politician Harvey Milk, in 2008's "Milk." In 1978, the gay rights activist became the first openly gay elected official in California history when he was voted onto the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. But less than a year into his term, fellow politician Dan White assassinated him, along with San Francisco Mayor George Moscone. In honor of the 10th anniversary of the Gus Van Sant-directed biopic on Nov. 26, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at more of the most powerful LGBTQ movies over the years. Keep reading for more…

