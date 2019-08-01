Hollywood's most famous gay icons

Over the years, many Hollywood celebs have made an impact in the LGBTQ+ community. From their songs to their advocacy, these stars have become cultural icons for queer people everywhere. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at a few of them, starting with Cher. The singer-actress gained a significant gay following in the '70s and '80s with the release of numerous chart-topping songs and her penchant for flamboyant performance costumes and leather ensembles. She became a favorite star to imitate at drag queen performances and was one of the first celebs to bring drag to the masses when she hired two female impersonators to perform with her during her Las Vegas residency in 1979. Her status as a gay icon was solidified when she publicly supported her transgender son, Chaz Bono, during his transition. Keep reading for more...

