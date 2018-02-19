Over the weekend, Sally Field became a matchmaker.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress was texting with her 30-year-old son, Sam Greisman, about Olympic ice skater Adam Rippon and Sam shared a screenshot of their conversation in which Field said, "Sam… he's insanely pretty. Find a way.."

Greisman tweeted the image, captioning it, "Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush."

Field, wanting to make sure that Rippon saw the message, retweeted it, tagging the Olympian (to which her son replied, "Yikes.").

While the interaction may have been embarrassing for Greisman, it seems one person thinks Field could have the right idea: Rippon.

BuzzFeed spoke to the first openly gay figure skater to compete at the Olympics, first relaying a message from Field to Rippon: "Sam was mortified. I have to [butt] out now..but I would like to see Adam in the family."

Rippon was shocked by the message and shared his own -- but directly to Greisman and not Field.

"Sam, your mom -- I admire her," Rippon shared. "And I'm sure one day we're going to meet! So thanks, Mom."

Field has always been a proponent of her youngest son, calling raising him "one of the great privileges" of her life.

'Sam is my youngest son, by 18 years, and he's gay. To that, I say: So what?" she wrote in an open letter in 2014.

In 2016, she spoke to EW Radio about her son. "What horrifies me is that there are parents who so disapprove, who are so brainwashed to think that this is something out of the Bible or ungodly or against nature. It's not against nature if nature has actually done this," she said. "Sam was always Sam, this wonderful human that he is, from the time he was born."