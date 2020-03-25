History-making LGBTQ moments in pop culture

Back in 1997, Ellen DeGeneres came out publicly as a lesbian on the cover of Time magazine featuring the headline "Yep, I'm Gay." She then appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and spoke with the talk show host about her news, just hours before an episode of her then-popular ABC sitcom, "Ellen," saw her character also come out to her therapist, who was played by Oprah! Years later, while talking to Oprah again during a 2015 Master Class interview, Ellen reflected on the milestone, sharing that though she experienced backlash, she also deeply connected with fans. She explained, "I remember the first letter I got, where somebody said I saved their life. They were going to kill themselves and they didn't because of what I did." It was a huge pop culture moment that made her "Ellen" character, Ellen Morgan, the first leading gay character on television, which paved the way for all the LGBTQ characters that have followed on the small screen. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at more major LGBTQ moments in pop culture...

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres' photo flashback