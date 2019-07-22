'Orange Is the New Black' cast: How their lives have changed

"Orange Is the New Black" returns for its seventh and final season on July 26, 2019. The Netflix series was one of the first critically acclaimed shows on the streaming platform, which led to multiple Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award wins for its stars. In celebration of the final "OITNB" season, Wonderwall.com is checking up on the cast. Keep reading to find out how their lives have changed since "Orange Is the New Black" premiered in 2013...

