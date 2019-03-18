Sometimes the truth can be stranger than fiction. The new Hulu series "The Act" starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King is actually based on real-life events. For years, Dee Dee Blanchard abused her daughter, Gypsy Rose, by making up fake illnesses and disabilities as a consequence of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Gypsy fought back and ended up murdering her own mother. Before we watch the crazy tale unfold on our television screens when it debuts on March 18, 2019, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best TV shows based on real crimes and scandals. Keep reading for more...

