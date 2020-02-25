TV shows gone too soon

Just imagine -- you become entirely invested in a world and feel emotionally attached to its characters... only to find out that you'll never know what happens beyond this current storyline because the show has been canceled. These characters that you root for and this world that you've come to embrace as your own is suddenly taken from you without warning -- likely due to low network ratings. Such was the cruel reality so many of us faced when our favorite series were pulled from their time slots. Join Wonderwall.com as we lament some of the television shows that met an unfair fate: This is our list of shows that were gone too soon... starting with this one created by Winnie Holzman. "My So-Called Life" debuted on ABC in 1994 and starred Claire Danes as Angela Chase, an angst-ridden teenager who navigates life, love and friendships in '90s suburbia. The show was absolutely ahead of its time -- not only did the dialogue authentically reflect the way teenagers actually speak, but it was also the first TV show to include a gay person of color (played by Wilson Cruz) in the main cast. But the series, which was known for addressing topics like sexuality, drugs and infidelity, scored low ratings. Coupled with Claire's reluctance to reprise her role (after all, she was only 14 at the time), ABC ultimately made the decision to cancel it after 19 episodes. "My So-Called Life" -- which also memorably starred Jared Leto, A.J. Langer and Devon Gummersall -- has since acquired quite the cult following and remains, to many, one of the best coming-of-age series ever. Keep reading to see which other TV shows were gone too soon...

RELATED: New shows debuting in 2020 that we can't wait to watch