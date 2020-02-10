The most romantic movies of 2020

"The Photograph" is the romantic drama we've been waiting for. In the film -- which comes out on Feb. 14 -- Issa Rae plays Mae, the estranged daughter of a famous photographer who unexpectedly passes away. Lakeith Stanfield plays Michael, the journalist assigned to cover the story of Mae's mom's death. We can't wait to see the chemistry between these two on film! To celebrate the movie's Valentine's Day 2020 release, Wonderwall.com is rounding up more love stories for you to look forward to this year...

