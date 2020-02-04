Listomania

Our favorite Netflix rom-coms

Netflix / Bettina Strauss 1 / 21

We're suckers for a good ol' romantic comedy! To celebrate the plethora of stellar rom-coms currently on Netflix -- and the Feb. 12, 2020, release of the Lana Condor, Jordan Fisher and Noah Centineo sequel "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of our favorites on the streaming service. Keep reading for more Netflix rom-coms you should add to your watch list...

RELATED: Best fashion moments from Oscars past

Up NextAn Inside Look
Netflix / Bettina Strauss 1 / 21

We're suckers for a good ol' romantic comedy! To celebrate the plethora of stellar rom-coms currently on Netflix -- and the Feb. 12, 2020, release of the Lana Condor, Jordan Fisher and Noah Centineo sequel "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of our favorites on the streaming service. Keep reading for more Netflix rom-coms you should add to your watch list...

RELATED: Best fashion moments from Oscars past

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2020
Whalerock Industries
© 2020
Whalerock Industries