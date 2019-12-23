New shows debuting in 2020 that we can't wait to watch

With a new year comes new TV shows! We can feel it -- 2020 is going to be yet another fantastic year for television. To celebrate, Wonderwall.com has put together a list of 20 of the most anticipated series premiering in 2020, and who better to start off our list than the ever iconic RuPaul? "AJ and the Queen" is a Netflix series about a hapless drag queen (RuPaul as Ruby Red) and a rough-around-the-edges 11-year-old boy who embark on a cross-country tour from club to club. The unlikely pair develop a bond in this heartwarming, quip-filled comedy series that focuses on spreading a message of self-love and acceptance. "AJ and the Queen" premieres on Jan. 10. Keep reading for more must-see series of 2020...

