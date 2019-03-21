The business of being Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is far more than your average Hollywood blonde! The Oscar-winning actress has managed to create her own unique brand as an author, businesswoman and advocate -- all while being a rock star wife and mom! In honor of the "Legally Blonde" star's 43rd birthday on March 22, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a closer look at the many hats she wears. Keep reading to uncover what goes into the business of being Reese...

RELATED: Ben Affleck's life in photos