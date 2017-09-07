Celebrity kids all grown up: What they look like now

Even if they've never starred in a movie or recorded an album, celebs' kids are in the spotlight. We've watched them grow from tiny tots to teens to adults. Take Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter Ava, for example. The oldest of the former couple's two children turns 18 on Sept. 9, 2017. Wonderwall.com takes a look at what she and more celebs' kids are up to (and look like) today.

RELATED: Female celebs who look alike