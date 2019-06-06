Stars you might be surprised have won Tony Awards

The Tony Awards are upon us! In celebration of Broadway's biggest night on June 9, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the stars you might be surprised to know have won Tonys, starting with Scarlett Johansson. In 2010, the "Avengers" actress took home a Tony for best featured actress for her Broadway performance as Catherine in "A View From the Bridge." Keep reading for more celebs who are unexpected Tony winners!

RELATED: Stars who went from Broadway to the big screen