Most memorable Tony Awards fashion moments

In honor of 2018 Tony Awards taking place on June 10, Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the most memorable fashion in Tonys history! First up, one of our all-time favorite Tony Awards looks ever: Lupita Nyong'o's stunning off-the-shoulder Jason Wu gown in 2016. At the time, Jason shared that he had been inspired by the video game Tetris when designing the dress, which featured similar bold colors and layered sequins to give it a textural, 3-D feel. Keep reading to see more of the best and worst style moments the Tony Awards red carpet has given us over the years!

