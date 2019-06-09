Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Tony Awards

Now that the Tony Awards have been handed out, it's time to critique the night's fashion! Wonderwall.com is rounding it all up for you, starting with our least favorite look of the night from Emily Ratajkowski. It's no secret that the red carpet at the Tony Awards has never been known for its risque fashion, but the model attempted to spice things up in this black Michael Kors getup. Unfortunately, the ridiculous cutouts felt tacky and out of place at the event, with a bodice that essentially resembled a bralette that gave way to a full pleated skirt. So which stars fared better in the fashion department? Keep reading to find out...

