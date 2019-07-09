Celeb couples' red carpet debuts

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at how some of Hollywood's hottest couples made their big red carpet debuts, starting with Chris Pratt and then-fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger. Three months after they got engaged, the pair posed together at an industry event for the very first time: The Marvel actor brought his real-life leading lady as his date to the purple-carpet premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Two months later, they tied the knot.

