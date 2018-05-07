Elon Musk and Grimes made their debut as a couple during the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on May 7.

The 46-year-old SpaceX founder kept close to the 30-year-old singer on the white carpet just hours after Page Six revealed that the duo have been quietly dating for about a month.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

According to Page Six, Elon reached out to Grimes on social media after he researched a joke he wanted to make on Twitter comparing Roko's basilisk (a thought experiment about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence) to Rocco (an ornate 18th century European decorative style during the baroque movement) and realized that she actually made the same joke three years ago.

"Elon was researching the idea of joking about Rococo Basilisk, and when he saw Grimes had already joked about it, he reached out to her," said a source. "Grimes said this was the first time in three years that anyone understood the joke. They were both poking fun at AI."

Back in 2015, Grimes created a character named Rococo Basilisk for her "Flesh Without Blood" music video: "[This character] is doomed to be eternally tortured by an artificial intelligence, but she's also kind of like Marie Antoinette," she explained to Fuse.

For his part, the Tesla co-founder has called AI "far more dangerous than nukes."

Elon has actually been a fan of the artist since before they connected. In March, he tweeted that her "Venus Fly" music video with Janelle Monae was the "best music video art I've seen in a while."

In April, after Post Malone tweeted his love for Grimes, Elon chimed in saying "likewise" and said that he "was just listening" to her "Go Flex & Psycho" playlist on Spotify.

The singer responded, "glad ur finally listening to cyberpunk speedwae."

Elon tweeted back, "Sounds great riding my cyborg."

They bantered again on Twitter a few days later.

Clearly these two are cut from the same cloth -- and they don't care who knows it!