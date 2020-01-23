Rihanna linked to two former loves following Hassan Jameel split, plus more celeb love life news for mid-January 2020
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-January 2020, starting with Rihanna... Multiple media outlets reported on Jan. 17 that the singer and Saudi Arabian billionaire Hassan Jameel recently called it quits after nearly three years of coupledom. In the wake of the breakup news, the superstar spent time with two former flames: longtime pal and "Fashion Killa" collaborator A$AP Rocky, whom she was seen smooching in 2013, and off-and-on love Drake. During the Yams Day concert in New York City on Jan. 17, fans snapped Rihanna sharing a laugh with Rocky (see photos here) and taking in the show while standing near Drake (see video here). On Jan. 21, Page Six reported that, according to a source, the "Diamonds" chart-topper is "not dating" the "God's Plan" rapper. The following day, Us Weekly reported that Rihanna isn't dating Rocky either. "[He] has always thought Rihanna was cool and gorgeous," said a source. "But they have way more of a best friend [or] cousin relationship. ... They are very close friends, but nothing ever seems romantic between the two of them." Womp, womp! Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...
