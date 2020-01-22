Welcome to the single life, Wendy Williams.

The daytime talk show host has finalized her divorce from Kevin Hunter, Page Six reported, saying the divorce was made official on Tuesday.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The duo split in April 2019 amid reports that Kevin fathered a child with a mistress, something they both later confirmed.

Wendy and Kevin share adult son Kevin Hunter Jr.

In the divorce documents, neither Wendy nor Kevin will get alimony and each are paying their own legal fees. Page Six, though, said that Wendy agreed to keep a $1 million life insurance policy on herself, and that will go to her ex in the event she dies. She has the right to reduce the amount on a yearly basis. Wendy will also cover Kevin's health insurance.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The couple has certainly moved on, and their New Jersey mansion is listed on the market for $1.7 million. Once it sells, they will split the proceeds.

In other housekeeping, Kevin gets to keep his businesses and his cars, including a Ferrari and Rolls Royce. Wendy, however, gets the couple's joint bank account and all of Kevin's shares of Wendy Williams Productions Inc., making her the sole owner of the company bearing her name.

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Since splitting, Wendy has been respectful of her ex in public.

"Kevin's not a bad man, big Kev, he's not a bad man," she told "The View" in September. "You just can't throw away 25 years and then start talking recklessly about the other person. What does that say about you? I chose him and he chose me. That's the way it is."

She added, "Kevin will always be my family, no matter what and that's that. Life moves on."