Wendy Williams is so ready for single life that she'll say anything to move her divorce along and get it done.

Since splitting with Kevin Hunter in April, Wendy has largely refrained from publicly slamming him, despite the fact he fathered a baby with a mistress. However, Page Six said this is all part of the talk show host's strategy.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

"Wendy is playing nice so that he can sign the divorce papers and she can move on with her new, single life," a source told the New York Post's gossip site.

Wendy and Kevin share 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr., which is another reason Wendy has taken the high road when it comes to her ex.

"It's not just about young Kevin," she said on "The View" last week. "Kevin's not a bad man, big Kev, he's not a bad man, you just can't throw away 25 years and then start talking recklessly about the other person. What does that say about you? I chose him and he chose me. That's the way it is."

Lev Radin / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

Still, the host of "The Wendy Williams Show" said she severed ties with her husband, and former executive producer of her show, the minute she found out about the love child.

"You do this, you're out!" she said, but later softened, "Kevin will always be my family, no matter what and that's that. Life moves on."

Earlier in the interview while speaking about the love child, she added, "Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole 'nother topic. A baby. I'm not changing Pampers, I wanna be pampered! I learned from my mother how to make lemons into lemonade ... what am I supposed to do, stay in the house and cry all day?"

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Interestingly, Page Six's source subtly dropped a bombshell on Tuesday, claiming that Wendy knew Kevin was having an affair, adding that they "came to an agreement" that he could continue the infidelity as long as he didn't have any children.

"She said, 'Don't embarrass me,'" Page Six's source said.