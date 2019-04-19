Wendy Williams is erasing all traces of her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, on her eponymous TV show.

Since "The Wendy Williams Show" began in 2008, Kevin was listed as an executive producer of the show. On Friday, though, his name was absent, and Wendy's name was the only one listed in the show's credits.

Lev Radin / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

This name disappearances shouldn't come as a surprise, since it was announced earlier this week that, amid their divorce, Kevin was no longer affiliated with the daytime show. Earlier in the week, The Blast said Kevin is negotiating a huge settlement in his divorce from Wendy that also includes a severance package for leaving the TV show.

On April 11, Wendy filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years.

Prior to the split, there had been rumors of infidelity and unconfirmed reports that Kevin fathered a child with another woman.

Johnny Nunez / WireImage

Earlier in the week, Kevin released a statement and took "full accountability" for his actions.

"I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans," he said. "I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."

Wendy, according to reports, has moved out of the home she and Kevin shared and is looking for a new home in New York City.