Real-life celeb couples who fell in love on set

In the real world, workplace romances are usually frowned upon. But in Hollywood, falling for your co-worker is an entirely different matter. After all, it helps to play a couple in love if you actually like the person you're acting opposite. Take Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, for example. The duo started dating in late 2013 -- shortly after the "Felicity" actress separated from husband Shane Deary -- while shooting the second season of "The Americans." The co-star couple are now parents to son Sam, who arrived in 2016. In honor of Keri's 42nd birthday on March 23, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at more real-life celeb couples who fell in love at work. Keep reading to get the scoop...

