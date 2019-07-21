KJ Apa's on-screen alter ego, Archie Andrews, has had quite a busy love life dating Veronica Lodge and Josie McCoy, among others, on the hit CW show. But after years of seemingly being single, it seems KJ has found a real-life leading lady -- and she's one of his co-stars.

Us Weekly, People magazine and E! News are all reporting that the New Zealand-born actor, 22, and American actress Britt Robertson, 29 -- his co-star in 2017's "A Dog's Purpose" and the upcoming biopic "I Still Believe" (in which they play husband and wife, E! reports) -- were showing some serious PDA during Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con International 2019 party at Float at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego in San Diego on July 20.

An onlooker told Us that KJ and Britt -- whom moviegoers might also know from the films "The Longest Ride" and "Tomorrowland" -- held hands and were "leaning in and kissing each other." He was also "hugging her," the onlooker told Us, adding that the pair -- who did not pose on the red carpet -- hung out with KJ's "Riverdale" co-stars including Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse (who are dating in real life), Camila Mendes (who's dating "Riverdale" co-star Charles Melton, who wasn't in attendance) and Madelaine Petsch.

People mag also reported that KJ, who had his arm around Britt's waist at one point, kissed during the bash. E! added that though the "Riverdale" actor was scheduled for a slew of appearances with his castmates during Comic-Con, Britt wasn't known to be involved in anything being promoted at the annual event.

Though it's unclear when they got together, Us points out that KJ and Britt have been liking one another's posts on Instagram since April.

While KJ's love life has been a mystery -- he hasn't gone public with any girlfriends since finding fame on "Riverdale" -- Britt was previously involved with actors Graham Rogers and Dylan O'Brien. According to People, she and Dylan dated from 2012 to 2018 after they co-starred in "The First Time" together.