Is half of Ben Affleck's heart in Havana (ooh na-na)?

Earlier this year, the actor filmed his upcoming movie "Deep Water" opposite Ana de Armas. Now, though, there are reports implying the two may have an off-screen romance, as they are apparently in Cuba together, and the trip appears to be non-business related.

On Thursday, an Ana de Armas fan page posted a photo of the "Knives Out" star and Ben in Havana with fans.

The question is: why are they there? Lainey Gossip reports that Ben, 47, and Ana, 31, were seen at dinner and walking around town.

A tweet posted on Friday indicates they also visited an art museum together.

The website also said that "Deep Water" wrapped filming in February, while also casting doubt that Cuba, where Ana is from, would be a filming location anyway. Most of the film was shot in New Orleans.

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID

Fans are also pointing to a January tweet from New Orleans that very much went under the radar at the time.

"Ben Affleck right behind me spitting game to Ana de Armas in Spanish all night long is a vibe," the tweet reads.

During a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Ben noted that he speaks Spanish "passively." However, last month he did an interview entirely in Spanish, and he brought up Ana's name during that chat.

Too early to call them Ben-Ana?