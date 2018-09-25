Shia LaBeouf is dating Robert Pattinson's ex after splitting from fiancee, plus more news

FKA Twigs confirms romance with Shia LaBeouf as news of his divorce filing emerges

Last we checked, Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth were still going strong in the wake of their live-streamed, Elvis impersonator-officiated Vegas commitment ceremony in 2016. This week, however, photos surfaced showing Shia and Robert Pattinson's ex-fiancee, singer FKA Twigs (whose real name is Tahliah Barnett), strolling around London carrying groceries. According to the Daily Mail, when a reporter tried to contact the pair at Tahliah's home about rumors she and Shia are involved, she told the publication through her intercom, "We're very happy, we're having a nice time." Shia and Tahliah met on the set of the film "Honey Boy," earlier this year in Los Angeles, according to the Mail. Shia's pals reportedly confirmed to the Mail Mia and Shia split a few months ago. Later in the day, a rep for Shia confirmed to ET that the actor and Mia had filed for divorce. Although there were some questions around whether the two were ever actually married -- a Nevada court clerk said no marriage license had been issued but Shia has said on "Ellen" that he was, in fact, married -- it seems they did at some point get a marriage license. "The plan was for it to be a private deal, but … part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free -- part of the deal," Shia told Ellen after the ceremony. "And I said, 'You know, we don't really need that as a matter of fact. We'll just take our private tape.' We got our moms there and they said, 'No problem.' We get back home and it's like, woah, hey listen, something changed! I call them up and they said somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ," he recalled. "I said, I understood. I checked with my girl and she said, 'Hey, what are you gonna do,' and you know, it's love. We're proud of it. It was love." Now, it seems love may be blossoming for Shia and Taliah, who reportedly ended her engagement to Rob Pattinson last year. Shia's rep tells ET his split from Mia was amicable.

