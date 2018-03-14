Let this be a warning: If you troll Kelly Ripa online, be prepared to be publicly shamed back.

The "Live" cohost is the new queen of the clapback.

Earlier this week, a woman decided to share her unwanted opinion about Kelly on social media, writing, "Kelly reads mean ig comments. Her head looks to big for her tiny body."

Zuma / Splash News

Kelly wasn't about to let this woman win the head to head battle, writing, "@paulamaccani to is spelled too FYI."

Last week, in an Instagram video, Kelly said trolling trolls is her favorite pastime.

"I like trolling," she said. "I love trolling a troll. It is my favorite thing to do."

In the video she read a comment from someone who told her she has "too much makeup on, it makes you look like a wax figure."

She replied, "I have on way more makeup than a wax figure. I know, because I have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds and she doesn't wear this much makeup. But she didn't get to go to the Academy Awards, did she?"

Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly wasn't done either. Last week someone mocked the height of her husband, Mark Consuelos.

"Too bad he's short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are," the person wrote about a throwback photo Kelly posted of them from 2008.

Mark wrote back, "@samanthap143 please tell me how it is I can try to look taller. I am dying to know."

Kelly, though, took the cake, telling the mean-spirited commenter, "He's tall where it counts babe."

Game. Set. Match.