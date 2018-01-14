Aziz Ansari is the latest star to be accused of inappropriate sexual behavior.

An anonymous Brooklyn-based photographer, 23, spoke to babe.net for a story published on Jan. 13 alleging that the Emmy and Golden Globe winner, 34, continued a sexual encounter between them last fall despite her verbal and non-verbal clues that made clear, she says, that she wanted to stop.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She also shared texts she says they exchanged after the incident, which took place in September 2017 at his apartment in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood about a week after they met at an Emmys afterparty in Los Angeles.

She seemingly went public with her story in part because the "Master of None" star wore a Time's Up pin -- marking his support for the fight against sexual assault and harassment -- to the Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

The woman, who details her story in an article headlined, "I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life," said she and the comedy writer-actor went to dinner at Grand Banks, an Oyster bar on a boat on the Hudson River, and had lobster rolls. She claims they left abruptly after their meal -- she notes there was still white wine in the bottle the comedian had ordered -- and headed back to his apartment, where they were soon kissing.

Within minutes, he said he was going to grab a condom. That's when "I said something like, 'Whoa, let's relax for a sec, let's chill,'" she told babe.net. They had oral sex. "It was really quick. Everything was pretty much touched and done within 10 minutes of hooking up, except for actual sex," she added.

She soon expressed her discomfort again after which, she said, "He said, 'Oh, of course, it's only fun if we're both having fun.' The response was technically very sweet and acknowledging the fact that I was very uncomfortable. Verbally, in that moment, he acknowledged that I needed to take it slow. Then he said, 'Let's just chill over here on the couch.'"

But instead of putting on the brakes, he encouraged her to get physical with him again. After they stopped and he initiated things again, she says she made it clear she didn't want to continue. She said, according to the babe.net story, "'No, I don't think I'm ready to do this, I really don't think I'm going to do this. And he said, 'How about we just chill, but this time with our clothes on?'"

Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

They sat down to watch "Seinfeld" but soon, she alleges, Ansari pushed for more. She then went to the kitchen and said she was calling herself a car. "He hugged her and kissed her goodbye, another 'aggressive' kiss," reports babe.net. "When she pulled away, Ansari finally relented and insisted he'd call her the car. 'He said, 'It's coming, but just tell them your name is Essence,' she said, a name he has joked about using as a pseudonym in his sitcom."

When she got downstairs, she climbed into the Uber. "I cried the whole ride home. At that point I felt violated. That last hour was so out of my hand," she said.

The next day, Ansari texted her. "It was fun meeting you last night," he wrote in part. She responded: "Last night might've been fun for you, but it wasn't for me. You ignored clear non-verbal cues; you kept going with advances... I want to make sure you're aware so maybe the next girl doesn't have to cry on the ride home."

He wrote back and apologized, explaining, "I'm so sad to hear this. All I can say is, it would never be my intention to make you or anyone feel the way you described. nearly, I misread things in the moment and I'm truly sorry."

As of midday Jan. 14, neither Ansari nor his reps had publicly commented on the allegations.