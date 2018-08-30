Louis CK's surprise show deemed 'uncomfortable,' 'disgusting,' plus more news

Louis CK's Comedy Cellar set described as 'uncomfortable'

Louis CK returned to the stage twice in New York on Sunday, Aug. 26, marking his first major performances since sexual misconduct allegations about him arose last fall. The reactions were mixed, at best, according to Vulture, which spoke with two women who caught the comic's set. "It felt like he was being thrust upon the audience without telling them," one woman said of Louis' Comedy Cellar set (via Us Weekly). "The audience was very loud when Louis C.K. walked in. They were clearly supportive and surprised when he showed up, but there were a number of women sitting in the front row." The second woman pointed out: "There were at least four to five females that I could see, and three or four of them were not having it. They were just looking at him, deadpan, straight, not having it." According to those audience members, Louis covered familiar terrain, much of which seemed "uncomfortable" for some people in the room. In one joke, for example, his use of the phrase "clean as a whistle," dovetailed into a quip about rape whistles not being clean. "When he said 'rape whistle' people were laughing, and I was just sitting there like, 'Oh my f---. This is so uncomfortable and so disgusting.' Everyone around me was laughing," said one of the people who saw the show. "That was just depressing." Regarding last year's allegations, Louis has confirmed that he behaved inappropriately, given the position of power he had in the comedy world when the female comics who accused him of showing them parts of his anatomy had met with him. He has also apologized. As for his set, the owner of the Comedy Cellar pointed out Louis reportedly performed twice that night. "He just walked in and went on. That's it. No advance warning," said Noam Dworma. "We're not the first place he appeared. He did a spot at Governor's [of Levittown], which is a comedy club in Long Island, apparently before he came here. I found this out late in the day. And it was a very, very light crowd and he apparently wasn't happy with it and he decided on a spur of the moment to come to the Comedy Cellar." He described the response as generally "warm," but said he did get one complaint from an audience member. Louis has been spotted hanging out at the Comedy Cellar and the restaurant upstairs from the club at other other times this year.

