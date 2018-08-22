How Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have publicly professed their love

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were both in serious relationships when they met on the set of the 2011 sci-fi flick "Green Lantern." But fast-forward a few years and the co-stars became more than just friends after Ryan divorced wife Scarlett Johansson and Blake split from boyfriend Penn Badgley. The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2012, have been pretty vocal about their strong feelings for one another ever since and their declarations of love have continued to intensify since becoming parents to daughters James and Inez. With Blake's 31st birthday coming up on Aug. 25, here are all the times -- and ways -- that they've publicly professed their adoration for one another.

RELATED: New couples of 2018