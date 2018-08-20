Best duos of the 2018 MTV VMAs

Hollywood's most dynamic duos and cutest couples descended upon New York City for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the some of the best photos of duos on the red carpet, starting with newly engaged Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, who packed on the PDA for the cameras. Now keep reading for more!

RELATED: MTV Video Music Awards: Craziest performance outfits of VMAs past