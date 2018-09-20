Best photos from celebs' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremonies
Celebrities have given us some great photos while receiving their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the very best snapshots from these sidewalk ceremonies, starting with this country music star. Pregnant Carrie Underwood celebrated her star ceremony with husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah by her side on Sept. 20, 2018.
