Carrie Underwood gives birth, the Biebers postpone second wedding and more ICYMI news this week

Baby boy joy

Carrie Underwood and her husband, retired hockey star Mike Fisher, have welcomed a second son -- and they're smitten. The couple announced on Instagram that Carrie gave birth on Jan. 21. "Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday... his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!" she captioned a series of photos with the newborn. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good." Carrie and Mike are also parents to Isaiah Michael, 3.

