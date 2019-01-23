Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are saying "sorry" to their wedding guests... because they've just postponed their second wedding days after sending out save-the-dates.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

There's no trouble in paradise -- the couple, who eloped at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 -- are doing just fine. But their plans for a formal wedding ceremony to be attended by family and friends are not, TMZ reports.

Last week, TMZ revealed that the couple recently sent save-the-dates to 300 guests instructing them to get ready for a celebration on Feb. 28 -- just in time to also mark Justin's 25th birthday on March 1. But now sources with knowledge of the planning are telling TMZ that on Jan. 22, Justin and Hailey, 22, notified guests to inform them that the wedding is being rescheduled.

Apparently, this is the third time the young stars have changed the date!

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, "the Biebers got some regrets back from certain loved ones who couldn't make it to Los Angeles for the weekend of Justin's birthday at the beginning of March... so it's back to the drawing board." The couple "initially panicked," TMZ reports, and scrambled to book another date before realizing that there's really no rush because they're already legally wed and this celebration, which would be a religious ceremony, is just icing on the cake.

Now it looks like they'll take their time to find the perfect date so they can give guests more time to plan ahead, sources tell TMZ. The site further reports that Justin and Hailey might also scrap plans to re-wed in L.A. and instead opt for a destination wedding, which will shrink the guest list, which is believed to include celebrity pals like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Drake, Chris Brown and Odell Beckham Jr.