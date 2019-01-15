Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set their wedding date, plus more news

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have reportedly set a wedding date

They're ready to make it official ... again. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin technically got married at a New York City courthouse in September. But a source tells the New York Post the couple recently sent out save-the-date notices for a larger ceremony with friends and family on Feb. 28. The couple have been spotted house-hunting around Los Angeles in recent weeks and are reportedly making time for some wedding planning, while they're at it. The Post's insider says their big day will include a performance by dancers who are now rehearsing their moves, while Biebs' personal DJ, Tay James, holds down the music duties for the bash. Justin proposed to Hailey back in July.

