Caitlyn Jenner says she hasn't talked to Khloe Kardashian in years, plus more news

Caitlyn Jenner opens up about losing the Kardashians

Don't expect too many more group shots of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to surface. According to Caitlyn Jenner, she no longer speaks to "any of the Kardashians," including Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian. But as Caitlyn told Piers Morgan on a new edition of "Life Stories" (via the Daily Mail), it's Khloe Kardashian who's distanced herself the most from the former Olympian. Although the two shared a photo backstage at Kanye West's Yeezy 3 show in New York City in February 2016, Caitlyn claims she hasn't spoken to Khloe in two years. "I don't talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids it's difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad," she said. "I've lost all relationship with them, yes, I don't talk to any of them anymore." Caitlyn went on to say she remains on good terms with her daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner despite the fact that her relationship with the girls makes for some awkward social situations. "Actually, it was Kendall's birthday party a couple of days ago and I went to the party and I hadn't talked to any of the kids on that side," she said. "[I haven't talked to] Kris [in] probably a year, Kim probably nine months, Khloe two years -- but she wasn't there -- and Kourtney, I haven't talked to her either." The rocky relationship with Khloe began in 2015 when she took her mother's side following Caitlyn's assertion in Vanity Fair that Kris Jenner had not supported her plan to transition to a woman. Caitlyn's memoir, "The Secrets of My Life," put even more of a wedge between her and the Kardashians, who again, sided with their mom regarding some of the things Caitlyn said about the family. "They don't want me in their lives, the bashed me pretty badly. It's devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt," Caitlyn said. "My children are my life."

