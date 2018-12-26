Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins hit the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party, plus more news

All the details from the Kardashian-Jenner family's epic Christmas party

This year, the Kardashian-Jenner crew celebrated Christmas Eve together courtesy of their usual holiday hostess-with-the-mostest matriarch, Kris Jenner, along with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, who transformed their mansion into a "Winter Wonderland Whoville," complete with fake snow, a mountain and an igloo, for the event, according to New York Post. "We're taking [the party] over from my mom. She's still throwing it, but it's at our house," Kim recently explained to E! News. In addition to Kim, Kanye and their kids, family members who joined in for the festivities included Caitlyn Jenner and her partner, Sophia Hutchins -- whose presence marked a shift in family relations in the wake of Caitlyn's memoir-induced family strife. Both Caitlyn, 69, and Sophia, 22, thanked Kim, Kanye and Kris for the party on social media, with Caitlyn gushing that it was "so good seeing everyone." Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson; Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster and Kendall Jenner were all in attendance, as well. At one point during the party, John Legend performed a private show for famous the fam and their famous guests, including Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Dave Chappelle, Kimora Lee Simmons and Tyler the Creator. Despite being the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sibs, Kylie, 21, seemed less focused on the party than she was on Stormi for her little one's first Christmas. As Kylie told followers later on Instagram Stories (via the Daily Mail), the new mom opted to leave the bash early "to go give my baby a bath (while wearing this dress because I couldn't get it off by myself) and put her to sleep." Kylie signed off by calling the night "the best xmas eve yet."

RELATED: The Kardashian-Jenner family's estimated net worth