Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Sorrentino will be a free man through the end of the year.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that "The Situation" is to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons no sooner than January 15, 2019, meaning he gets to spend the holidays with his friends and family. He'll also get to have a little bit of a honeymoon period with his fiancee Lauren Pesce, whom he is set to marry in less than two weeks.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

On Oct. 5, a judge sentenced the "Jersey Shore" star to eight months in prison for tax evasion.

Mike, 36, and his brother Marc were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud in 2014 after the government claimed they did not pay all of the federal income tax owed on The Situation's $8.9 million income from 2010 to 2012.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

In January, Mike struck a deal in which he pleaded guilty to tax evasion for a relaxed sentence.

After the sentence was issued, Mike said on social media, "We are very happy to put this behind us. Thank you So much for all the Love & Support."

His attorney added, "Mike accepts the Court's judgment. He is looking forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, next month and moving forward together after he serves his sentence."