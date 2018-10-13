Folks, we've got ourselves a "Hitchuation!"

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"Jersey Shore" star Mike Sorrentino went from being known as "The Situation" to "The Encarceration" when he got nailed for tax evasion. But, until he needs to head off to jail for his crime "The Hitchuation" is focusing on marrying his longtime love, Lauren Pesce.

On Oct. 12, he took to Instagram to announce his upcoming wedding date with Lauren.

"#Thehitchuation is happening November 1st, 2018," he wrote. "I will be marrying @lauren_pesce My rock , my best friend, my better half & my soul mate . You are my everything & I am so excited to call you Mrs Situation 👰 #gymtanlaurens."

Last week, Mike was formally sentenced in court to 8 months behind bars and given 60 days to report to jail, which explains the couple's choice to tie the knot at the start of November.

Mike, who's now close to 35-months clean and sober, has been keeping his head up despite his conviction and is just excited to walk down the aisle with Lauren.

"Michael accepts the court's judgment," his attorney Henry Klingeman told ET. "He is looking forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, next month, and moving forward together after he serves his sentence."

Mike's lawyer added, "He's very positive despite the sentence because his commitment to recovery is genuine. He wasn't surprised by the sentence but disappointed because no one wants to go to prison."

Following his time in prison, the reality star will be on supervised release for two additional years. But until then, he's soaking up all the wedding festivities he can.

On Sept. 29, he and Lauren celebrated their "big Italian wedding shower" with friends and family.