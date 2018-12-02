Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's multi-day wedding festivities have been nothing short of spectacular.

The morning after they married in a Christian wedding ceremony officiated by Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, Priyanka, 36, shared video and photos of one of their many pre-wedding celebrations -- a sangeet -- which featured lush fashions, incredible sets, beautiful music, famous guests and the most epic family dance-off ever.

"It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love," Priyanka captioned an Instagram slideshow revealing insane video footage and photos from the party -- which is believed to have taken place on Friday night, Nov. 30 -- set to the the song "Deep Into the Wild" by Honoraries featuring Volunteer. "Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (music evening), another pre wedding ritual. And to see what each side had put together."

With their background as world-famous singers and musicians, fans might think the Jonas Brothers -- Nick, 26, and siblings Kevin Jonas, 31, and Joe Jonas, 29 -- would have had a leg up. But Priyanka -- who was Miss World 2000 and a Bollywood star long before she started acting in American projects like "Quantico" and the "Baywatch" movie -- really gave them some major competition, along with her family and friends.

"And what a performance it was," Priyanka continued. "Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and laughter will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. #grateful."

In Priyanka's video and pics, fans can see the Jonas family, which also includes little brother Frankie, 18 (whom fans have affectionately referred to as the "bonus Jonas"), Kevin's wife, Danielle, 32, and Joe's fiancée, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, 22, clapping along as they watch the performances onstage. Joe can later be seen singing. Nick also does a choreographed dance routine. And Sophie as well as Nick's "Kingdom" co-star Jonathan Tucker also took the stage.

Priyanka and her mother, Madhu Chopra, also performed at the palace -- which, along with its sprawling grounds, was lit up beautifully -- for an amazing coordinated dance routine. At the end, both families as well as friends took the stage together.

The sangeet followed a co-ed Hindu Mehendi ceremony, in which the bride's friends and family members met up to watch as her hands and feet were painted with intricate henna designs.

"One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures," Priyanka captioned photos from that event. "And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."

The couple, who got engaged in July after just a few months of dating, will celebrate their love again with a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 2.