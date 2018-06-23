Nick Jonas makes romance with Priyanka Chopra 'Instagram official'
Singer Nick Jonas has made Priyanka Chopra his "Her."
On Friday, Jonas shared a nighttime video of Chopra giddily sashaying toward the camera on his Instagram Story, captioning it with a simple, "Her" and a heart-eyed emoji.
Things between the pair seem to be heating up as they traveled to Mumbai together for the "Close" crooner, 25, to get closer to the 35-year-old Indian actress's mother, according to E! News.
Most recently, the globe-trotting duo attended a wedding for Nick's relation in Atlantic City, NJ.
Newly dubbed "Jopra" by Page Six, they first met a year ago however rumors of a possible romance began to surface when the two were seen together over Memorial Day weekend - later a PDA-laten dinner went down at Hollywood eatery, Toca Madera.
"They were cuddling at the table," an insider told Page Six. "At one point Priyanka ran her hands through his hair. They were very affectionate with one another."