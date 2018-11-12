In just a few more weeks, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will be husband and wife.

A new report from Bizarre, the celebrity gossip column in Britain's The Sun newspaper, has revealed lush new details about the couple's wedding plans -- and they sound absolutely incredible.

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The music star, 26, and the actress, 36, plan to enjoy a week of celebrations in her native country ahead of their nuptials.

"There are several events leading up to the wedding, including a Christian ceremony, which will all be in India," a source close to the couple told The Sun.

The stars -- who went public with their whirlwind romance in May and got engaged just a few months later in July -- have planned a mehndi event "where they will be decorated with henna body art, among other traditional Hindi pre-wedding events," explains the source.

imageBROKER/REX/Shutterstock

They have chosen the stunning Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, as their wedding venue, adds The Sun. (Actress Elizabeth Hurley married Arun Nayar there in 2007.)

"They will culminate with the Indian wedding on Dec. 1 at the palace, where they will tie the knot under a traditional four-pillar structure, a mandap," the source tells Bizarre.

Gotham / GC Images

Their wedding attire will be gorgeous too. "Nick will wear ivory and Priyanka will be in red, while the bridesmaids will wear Ralph Lauren outfits for the Christian wedding, because the couple wore the brand at their first public appearance together at the Met Gala last year," claims the source. (The stars were still just friends when they hit that red carpet after being dressed by the same designer.)

"They're relishing every minute," adds the source of Nick and Priyanka, who celebrated their engagement in Mumbai, India, in August with a traditional Roka ceremony, which the bride-to-be posted about on Instagram.

The Sun describes the 347-room Umaid Bhawan Palace as "one of the world's largest private residences, part of which is a hotel." Earlier this year, the paper notes, TripAdvisor named it among its top three hotels in the world.

The Sun's Bizarre column further reports that Priyanka's maid of honor will be her best friend, film producer Mubina Rattonsey. Nick took to Instagram on Nov. 9 to reveal the men in his wedding party (and the LimeBike electric scooters he's giving them as gifts): brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas, as well as his "Kingdom" co-star Jonathan Tucker and Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra.

Priyanka has already celebrated with a bridal shower and a bachelorette party. She commented on Nick's scooter post that he had an "epic bachelor party coming up!"