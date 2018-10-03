Sophia Hutchins, 22, is opening up more than ever about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, 68.

While Sophia -- who, like constant companion Caitlyn, is a transgender woman -- claimed she wouldn't describe their relationship as "romantic," she did make some deeply personal revelations about just how serious they are and even weighed in on engagement speculation.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ obtained a clip of the 2018 Pepperdine University graduate's sit-down with Jim Breslo for his "Hidden Truth" podcast, which is available on iTunes on Oct. 3. As seen in the clip, Jim asks Sophia about when her friendship with Caitlyn turned into a "romantic relationship."

"You know, I wouldn't describe it as a romantic relationship. I would describe our relationship as we're partners, you know, we're business partners -- I'm the executive director of her foundation," she said. "You know, we have SO much in common -- we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each other because we challenge each other.

"She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways, and I hope that I challenge her to grow," Sophia continued, "and I think that because we share so many of the same passions and views, it's just a great match, a great partnership."

Jim notes that they live together. "We do live together, yes!" Sophia confirms.

He pushed the issue, asking what everyone wants to know: "It's the elephant in the room -- a lot of people are wondering is this romantic or is it not. I think it's kind of important to put that issue to bed rather than..."

BabiradPicture/REX/Shutterstock

Sophia jumped in to say she won't label it. "I don't think it's that important. I think it's unfortunate that the media has fixated onto, 'Is it romantic or is it not?' You know, I don't think we need to talk about is it romantic or not," she said.

But she went on to explain what she and Caitlyn mean to one another -- and it certainly sounds like far more than a deep friendship. "We're partners in everything that we do. We're inseparable. We're business partners. We live together. We share a dog. We share family. We share a life together," she explained. "But as far as caving into the media and having one of us label it as something, we're not going to do that."

Jim also asked Sophia about online speculation that she and Caitlyn could be engaged or headed that way. "If I was engaged, I would announce that I was engaged. If Caitlyn and I were to be engaged, we would announce that," Sophia insisted.

"We're not ashamed about our relationship at all," she added. "But we do like to have some privacy and that's something that we would decide when the time was right to announce."