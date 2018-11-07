Demi Lovato is taking her newly hard-earned sobriety very seriously.

On Nov. 7 -- just a few days after the pop star returned to Los Angeles after completing rehab following a three-month stay in an out-of-state residential treatment program -- TMZ reveals that Demi is living in a sober house part-time as she continues her recovery.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Demi -- who nearly died in July after freebasing what TMZ identified as oxycodone laced with fentanyl -- is "splitting her time between a halfway house and a private home in Los Angeles," TMZ writes.

Sources told the site that Demi has decided it's important for her recovery to spend three days a week at the sober house, where she has access to counselors and can spend time with other recovering addicts who can relate to her battle.

She's decided to spend the other four days at a private home because "she wants to resume a normal life," which so far has included regular trips to the gym and, on Nov. 6, a trip to the polls, where she voted in the midterm election, telling fans in her first post-rehab social media post, "I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!"

TMZ further reports that Demi currently has a sober coach with her "24/7" and has regularly been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

The singer, who put the house where she OD'd on the market a few months ago, has also been seen spending time with fashion designer Henry Levy, who founded the Enfants Riches Déprimés line. They were photographed holding hands during dinner at Beverly Hills sushi hotspot Matsuhisa on Nov. 3.

Cindy Barrymore/REX/Shutterstock

A few days later, they were seen grabbing coffee and walking with their arms around one another. Despite speculation that Demi and Henry are dating, a source told "Entertainment Tonight" they are just friends.

This is not the first time that Demi has lived in a sober house. Back in 2012 and 2013, she quietly resided in a sober living facility for a year, which put her on a path to six years of sobriety -- even while she was working as a judge on "The X Factor." She did chores and went without a cell phone while living in the drug-free residence with other recovering addicts.