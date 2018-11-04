A week after Demi Lovato's mom revealed her daughter was 90 days sober following a July drug overdose that nearly killed her, Demi was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

Cindy Barrymore/REX/Shutterstock

After more than three months in a hospital and in a live-treatment facility, it appears Demi is now out of rehab: The pop star was photographed on Nov. 3 in the front seat of a vehicle with a man TMZ has identified as clothing designer Henry Levy, who founded the label Enfants Riches Deprimes -- and she looked great.

TMZ, which has the photos, reports that a happy and healthy-looking Demi went to sushi hotspot Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills Saturday night where she and Henry "were having a great time... happy, smiling and laughing through dinner," the site writes.

According to TMZ, Demi was also seen visiting a Beverly Hills spa the same weekend.

Brandon Williams / Getty Images

A source confirmed to People magazine on Nov. 4 that Demi is indeed out of rehab. "She just got back to L.A. a couple days ago. She seems to be doing well so far," said the source.

On Oct. 26, Demi's mom, Dianna De La Garza, opened up on a new SiriusXM podcast with Maria Menounos and Dakota Jones to reveal her daughter's exciting recovery milestone, which follows the "Sober" singer's drug relapse last spring following six years of sobriety.

"She has 90 days and I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction, being a disease, it is work," Dianna said on the "Conversations with Maria Menounos" episode. "It's very hard, it's not easy, and there are no shortcuts."

JOSE SENA GOULAO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

On July 24, Demi overdosed on opioids -- TMZ previously reported she and her dealer had been freebasing oxycodone laced with fentanyl. Hours later, she was found unresponsive in her home, which she's now selling, and revived with the reversal agent Narcan. After spending nearly two weeks at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, she traveled out of state to a live-in treatment facility where she's spent the last few months.